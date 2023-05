Category: World Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 14:32 Hits: 4

A Serbian former police force reservist has been indicted for the wartime rape of a Kosovo Albanian man – the latest in a series of Serbian war crime suspects that Kosovo prosecutors want to be tried in absentia.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/05/19/serb-ex-policeman-charged-with-wartime-rape-of-kosovo-man/