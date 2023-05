Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 May 2023 12:04 Hits: 3

Stay tuned for all the latest developments, results, and reactions as Greek voters head to the polls to elect the Prime Minister and parliament members. Predictions cast that these elections will not show the winner but will crash-test candidates’ power.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/05/21/live-blog-greek-parliamentary-elections-2023/