Law’s Struggle for Dignity

Published on Friday, 19 May 2023

In the massive protests sweeping Israel this year, the pioneer of the Supreme Court's authority to strike down legislation has become a focus of attention, underscoring what is at stake in Western democracies more broadly. If populist autocrats succeed in reducing democracy to majority rule, the first victim will be human dignity.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/judicial-review-balance-of-powers-in-israel-other-western-democracies-by-nicholas-reed-langen-2023-05