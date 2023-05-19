The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Malcolm X at 98: Angela Davis on His Enduring Legacy the Long Struggle for Liberation

Seg1 angeladavis malcolmx 2

We dedicate the show to remembering Malcolm X on what would have been his 98th birthday Friday. We begin with an address by world-renowned abolitionist, author and activist Angela Davis on Malcolm’s legacy, attacks on the teaching of Black history by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and more. “This is a time to reflect deeply on the long struggle for liberation,” Davis said. “And Malcolm asked us to keep our eyes on the future, future worlds, radical democratic futures for all beings who inhabit this planet.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/5/19/malcolm_x_angela_davis

