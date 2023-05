Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 May 2023 07:10 Hits: 2

Russian air strikes hit several locations in Ukraine overnight, including the capital, Kyiv, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Japan for a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) leading global economies.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-air-strikes-kyiv-zelenskiy-hiroshima-g7/32420082.html