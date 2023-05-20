Kenya Starvation Cult Death Toll Tops 200

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 May 2023 00:32 Hits: 5

The death toll from the "Shakahola forest massacre" in southeastern Kenya has risen to 226, officials have said.

"Fourteen bodies were exhumed and one was found in the forest," following rescue team operations on Wednesday, said the region's prefect, Rhoda Onyancha.

According to Onyancha, another person had been found alive, bringing the number of rescued victims to 85. The number of people reported missing so far remains at 610.

Some 50 mass graves have been discovered in the Shakahola forest, Kilifi County since Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, self-proclaimed pastor of the Good News International Church, was arrested on April 14.

The committee will conduct a site visit to Shakahola Forest and meet victims and their families. It will also hold meetings with religious organizations such as the NCCK, Hindu Council of Kenya, SUPKEM, and the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, among others. pic.twitter.com/ufkUPSGn1v May 19, 2023

Mackenzie, charged with terrorism, remains in detention along with his wife and 16 other suspects. He allegedly incited his followers to starve themselves in order to "meet Jesus."

Investigators have reported the removal of organs from some of the first 112 bodies found. Most of the victims reportedly died of starvation, although the bodies of at least three minors and one adult also show signs of strangulation and asphyxiation.

Kenya is a predominantly Christian country, with 4,000 churches according to official figures. President William Ruto has accepted responsibility for not doing more to prevent radicalization. He has set up a task force to review the legal and regulatory framework governing religious organizations in the East African country.

