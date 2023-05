Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 May 2023 06:00 Hits: 2

On the seventh anniversary of her presidential term, President Tsai Ing-wen said she would maintain peace amid rising tensions with China. Taiwan is headed for a presidential election next year.

