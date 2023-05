Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 May 2023 06:50 Hits: 2

G7 leaders meeting in Japan are discussing how best to "de-risk" relations with China while not hurting economic interests. But talks will likely turn again to the conflict in Ukraine when its president takes part.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/g7-summit-leaders-talk-china-zelenskyy-arrives-in-japan/a-65683485?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf