Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 May 2023 06:15 Hits: 2

President Joe Biden was seeking to rally regional cooperation against China on the margins of the Group of Seven summit Saturday, while confronting a stalemate in Washington over how to ensure the US avoids default.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/economy/20230520-biden-meets-with-indo-pacific-leaders-at-g7-amid-us-debt-limit-crisis