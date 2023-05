Category: World Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 14:36 Hits: 2

In this week’s podcast, the TWiCE team talks to Edit Inotai, BIRN's Budapest correspondent, about the unsuccessful fact-finding visit by the European Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee, which left Hungary still concerned about the government's anti-corruption efforts.

