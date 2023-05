Category: World Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 06:55 Hits: 3

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend the Group of Seven (G7) Hiroshima summit this weekend, a Ukrainian security official said, putting fresh pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a city synonymous with the horrors of nuclear war.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-zelenskiy-hiroshima-g7/32418494.html