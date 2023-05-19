'You pay the price': Nikki Haley denounces Jan. 6 during Iowa visit

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 00:30 Hits: 4

Republican 2024 hopeful and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made an opposing view against former President Donald Trump clear Thursday by denouncing the Jan. 6 insurrection, NBC News reports.

During CNN's town hall with the former president earlier this month, Trump continued to push the 2020 election fraud lies that ultimately led to the attack, and vowed to pardon rioters found guilty.

According to NBC, the former governor was asked during an Ankeny, Iowa town hall event about "how she could ensure a 'fair and speedy' trial for those charged over their alleged actions on Jan. 6."

Haley replied, "It was not a beautiful day, it was a terrible day, and we don't ever want that to happen again. I don't know enough about each individual [rioter] but that's my rule: If you break the law, you pay the price. And so I think that's the way we need to look at it."

NBC notes soon after the insurrection took place "Haley said the former president's 'actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history,' telling "Politico in January 2021 'he went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again."

Trump was expected to host a rally in Iowa over Mother's Day weekend but bowed out due to a storm warning.

