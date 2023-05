Category: World Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 05:10 Hits: 6

A tsunami warning in the Pacific has been lifted after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday, sending many islanders fleeing the coast.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230519-new-caledonia-orders-coastal-evacuation-after-earthquake-triggers-tsunami-warning