Category: World Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 09:15 Hits: 3

The death toll from Cyclone Mocha has reached 145 in Myanmar, its junta said Friday, with most of the dead from the persecuted Rohingya minority.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230519-myanmar-reports-145-deaths-caused-by-cyclone-mocha-most-among-rohingya