Category: World Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 08:57 Hits: 4

The US faces an opioid crisis, with record numbers of drug overdose deaths reported each year.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/prescription-nasal-spray-drug-narcan-naloxone-reverse-opioid-overdoses-available-over-counter-united-states-life-saving-medication-3500606