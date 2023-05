Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 15:51 Hits: 4

Turkey’s autocratic president and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) are likely to retain power, despite rampant corruption and economic mismanagement. That’s good news for other right-wing populists, but very bad news for Turkey’s cratering economy.

