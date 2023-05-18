AI Expert: We Urgently Need Ethical Guidelines Safeguards to Limit Risks of Artificial Intelligence

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 12:47 Hits: 6

In a dramatic hearing Tuesday, the CEO of the startup behind ChatGPT warned Congress about the dangers of artificial intelligence — his company’s own product. We discuss how to regulate AI and establish ethical guidelines with Marc Rotenberg, executive director of the Center for AI and Digital Policy. “We don’t have the expertise in government for the rapid technological change that’s now taking place,” says Rotenberg.

