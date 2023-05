Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 06:36 Hits: 2

China's special envoy noted there was no panacea to the war in Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv, but urged all parties to create conditions for peace talks, China's Foreign Ministry said on May 18.

