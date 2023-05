Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 07:08 Hits: 2

Central Asian heads of state converged in China's historic city of Xian on May 18 for meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to seal pledges of "enduring" friendship, paving the way for a summit expected to result in a regional pact with Beijing.

