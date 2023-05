Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 09:14 Hits: 3

Kemal Mrndzic, the former supervisor of the notorious Celebici Bosnian prison camp where Serbs were held and tortured during the bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia, has been arrested in Boston.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bosnia-celebici-camp-mrndzic-arrested-boston/32417038.html