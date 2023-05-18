'Get off me!' GOP Louisiana Rep. attempts to physically oust MAGA press conference attendee

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 01:16 Hits: 3

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) attempted to physically remove an attendee from a MAGA news conference Wednesday in an aggressive manner.

No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen shared a clip of the incident via Twitter, writing, "Wow. It appears @RepClayHiggins (R-LA) just assaulted someone for asking Republicans hard questions at a MAGA press conference."

In the video, the congressman can be heard saying, "You're out. You're out," as he attempts to physically remove the attendee.

"Aren't you a congress person touching me?" the victim can be heard saying, before shouting, "Get off me! Get off me! What are you trying to do Clay Higgins? You're a U.S. congressman touching me!"

Another attendee shouted, "Someone video this! Get this on video! This is assault! This is assault," before others can be seen pulling out their phones to record.

An additional person nearby can be heard saying, "Let him loose!"

The MAGA lawmaker can be heard telling both the victim and others around him to "calm down," as multiple people shout back, "You calm down!"

Higgins, according to his official Twitter bio, is both a member of the House Homeland GOP Committee and House Oversight Committee.

