Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 06:53 Hits: 2

In Morocco, scheduling appointments for Schengen visas is increasingly handled by online brokers. Their activity has been jeopardizing the service from authorized centers and putting Moroccan travelers at a disadvantage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/morocco-unauthorized-brokers-obstructing-schengen-visas/a-65646643?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf