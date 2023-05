Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 08:41 Hits: 3

JOHOR BARU: Police are investigating a trespassing incident involving a drone that was flown inside the Johor palace last week. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/05/18/cops-investigating-incident-of-drone-flown-into-johor-palace