Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 08:46 Hits: 3

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here set Aug 17 for mention of the prosecution's appeal against the Ampang Sessions Court’s decision in acquitting and discharging Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos on charges of uploading offrensive videos on his Facebook page three years ago. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/05/18/court-sets-aug-17-for-mention-of-prosecution039s-appeal-against-jamal-yunos039-acquittal