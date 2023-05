Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 11:26 Hits: 5

Despite playing a crucial role in the success of global efforts to eradicate the virus, the affordable and easy-to-administer oral vaccine has outlived its usefulness. Conquering the disease once and for all requires ending the strain that has emerged from the live virus as well.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/oral-poliovirus-vaccine-must-be-retired-to-eradicate-disease-by-florence-gyembuzie-wongnaah-2023-05