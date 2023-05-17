The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The U.S. Should Be a Force for Peace : Nat'l Security Experts Demand U.S. Push to End Ukraine War

More than a dozen former U.S. national security officials have released an open letter calling for a diplomatic end to the Russia-Ukraine war. The call for peace was published as a full-page ad Tuesday in The New York Times and organized by the Eisenhower Media Network. They called the war an “unmitigated disaster” that the U.S. should work to end before it escalates into a nuclear confrontation. We speak with Dennis Fritz, director of the Eisenhower Media Network and a retired command chief master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force. “The majority of my life has been in and out of the Pentagon, and this is probably the most fearful I’ve ever been with a nuclear escalation,” says Fritz.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/5/17/dennis_fritz_ukraine_war_diplomacy_letter

