Wednesday, 17 May 2023

A Moscow court has issued arrest warrants for noted film directors Aleksandr Rodnyanskiy and Ivan Vyrypayev on charges of "discrediting Russian armed forces" involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

