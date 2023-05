Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 10:42 Hits: 1

Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has secured an extension to his protective bail until May 31, his lawyer said on May 17, as an official announced people involved in violent protests over his arrest would be tried in military courts.

