Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 10:51 Hits: 1

Maria Ponomarenko, who was sentenced to six years in prison in February on a charge of discrediting the Russian military, has been transferred to a prison in the city of Krasnoyarsk, 1,000 kilometers away from her native city of Barnaul, where her children are staying with their grandparents.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-ponomarenko-prison-far-from-children/32415558.html