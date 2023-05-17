The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

War-weary civilians in Zaporizhzhia eagerly await start of Ukraine counteroffensive

Category: World Hits: 2

War-weary civilians in Zaporizhzhia eagerly await start of Ukraine counteroffensive The few remaining civilians in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region are eagerly awaiting the start of the country’s highly anticipated counteroffensive. Bombings in the region have intensified in recent weeks and Russian troops are just five kilometres away. During lulls in the fighting, emergency services hand out rations of bread and water. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris Trent, Johan Bodin and Dmytro Kovalchuk report from Ukraine’s southern front line in Zaporizhzhia.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20230517-there-will-be-nothing-left-war-weary-civilians-in-zaporizhzhia-await-ukrain-offensive

