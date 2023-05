Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 10:18 Hits: 3

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said his government wanted pragmatic measures to prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia, appearing to temper U.S. calls for a more wide-ranging ban on exports. Read full story

