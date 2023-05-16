Globalization Is Greener

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 15:05 Hits: 2

The materials, innovation, and capital needed to limit global warming are not equally distributed around the world. Ensuring that all economies can achieve the transition to net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions and meet their climate goals will require scaling up cross-border flows of goods, services, financing, and intangibles.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/global-flows-are-essential-to-climate-change-fight-by-olivia-white-and-mekala-krishnan-2023-05