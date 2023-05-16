The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Globalization Is Greener

Globalization Is Greener

The materials, innovation, and capital needed to limit global warming are not equally distributed around the world. Ensuring that all economies can achieve the transition to net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions and meet their climate goals will require scaling up cross-border flows of goods, services, financing, and intangibles.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/global-flows-are-essential-to-climate-change-fight-by-olivia-white-and-mekala-krishnan-2023-05

