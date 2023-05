Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 08:40 Hits: 2

As global growth slows and price levels remain elevated, central banks may be tempted to raise their inflation targets. But Brazil’s recent economic difficulties show that adjusting the definition of price stability to support fiscal spending may well result in higher inflation and slower growth.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/changing-inflation-targets-ineffective-potentially-harmful-by-gene-frieda-2023-05