Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 10:31 Hits: 2

Police in Russia's Tatarstan region have searched the homes of three rights activists, Vera Otreshko, Zulfia Sitdikova, an unspecified member of the unregistered Libertarian party, and the home of journalist Nailya Mullayeva.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-activists-search-kazan/32413913.html