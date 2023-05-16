Yemen Gov’t Reinstates +52,000 Dismissed Southern Employees

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 07:57 Hits: 0

On Monday, the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) declared that it will restore the employment of more than 52,000 civil, security, and military personnel who were previously terminated from their positions in the southern provinces of the country nearly 30 years ago.

According to a report by the state-affiliated Saba news agency, Rashad Al-Alimi, chief of the PLC, has signed the reinstatement, promotions, settlements, and wage increments for 52,766 individuals who were compelled to vacate their positions following the conclusion of the civil war in 1994.

"The decisions involve the approval of procedures for a previously formed committee dedicated to dealing with the grievances of the employees who were forcibly dismissed from their positions in southern Yemen," it reported.

It also clarified that "the committee included procedures for reinstating and compensating personnel who had been dismissed from their jobs in the armed forces, interior forces, and political security (intelligence) services."

Presidential actions for reparation.

A retired military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said "it is a positive sign that our grievances are being acknowledged, and it reaffirms the PLC's commitment to healing the wounds of the past injustices and building an equitable society."

In 1994, a civil war started in Yemen, taking place four years after the integration of North Yemen and South Yemen in order to establish the Republic of Yemen.

One of the outcomes resulting from the conflict was vast employment termination in the southern region of Yemen. This led to the removal of thousands of individuals from various sectors such as government, security, and military occupations.

