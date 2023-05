Category: World Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 21:40 Hits: 0

Thousands from across the occupied West Bank demonstrated Monday, waving Palestinian flags to mark the 75th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe" which they associate with Israel's creation.

