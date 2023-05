Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 09:51 Hits: 0

Syria’s embattled President Bashar Assad received an invitation to attend the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai later this year, even as the yearslong war in his country over his rule grinds on.

