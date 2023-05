Category: World Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 17:23 Hits: 1

The Monitor interviewed three of the people on strike – a newcomer, a mid-career writer, and a veteran – about their tribulations and triumphs in the industry.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2023/0515/Voices-from-the-picket-lines-Three-writers-on-why-they-re-striking?icid=rss