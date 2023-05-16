The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Indy, Scorsese and an African revival: What to expect from Cannes 2023

Indy, Scorsese and an African revival: What to expect from Cannes 2023 The Cannes Film Festival is poised to launch a blockbuster 76th edition on Tuesday stacked with celebrated auteurs and Hollywood star power, confident that it has weathered the Covid pandemic and upheld its status as the guardian of the big screen. In a belated and welcome sign of change, this year’s line-up features more female directors and a sizeable contingent of African entries, while the return of Hollywood silverbacks Harrison Ford (in his final appearance as Indiana Jones) and Martin Scorsese will provide the festival’s marquee premieres.

