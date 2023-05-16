The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Overnight attack on Kyiv 'exceptional in density,' local officials say

🔴 Live: Overnight attack on Kyiv 'exceptional in density,' local officials say Russian drones and ballistic missiles attacked Ukraine's capital early Tuesday in what the defence forces called an exceptionally complex strike, a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would return from a European tour with a restocked weapons arsenal. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

