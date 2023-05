Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 08:53 Hits: 3

ROME (Reuters) - Police in southern Italy said on Tuesday they had seized 2,700 kg of highly pure cocaine hidden in two refrigerated containers containing bananas that had been shipped from Ecuador. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/05/16/italian-police-find-880-million-of-cocaine-stashed-in-banana-crates