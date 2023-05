Category: World Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 19:42 Hits: 2

For decades, Saudi Arabia served as Arab nations’ go-to destination for emergency bailouts. But as the kingdom moves toward a post-oil economy, it’s taking a more transactional approach to aid.

