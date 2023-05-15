Journalism Fights Back

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 15:00 Hits: 2

Two years after Australia's News Media Bargaining Code started forcing Big Tech platforms to pay publishers for the news they carry, other countries are advancing their own versions of the law. Having reaped massive profits from journalism produced by others, Google and Facebook should stop fighting these bills and start paying up.

