Journalism Fights Back

Journalism Fights Back

Two years after Australia's News Media Bargaining Code started forcing Big Tech platforms to pay publishers for the news they carry, other countries are advancing their own versions of the law. Having reaped massive profits from journalism produced by others, Google and Facebook should stop fighting these bills and start paying up.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/google-facebook-must-pay-fair-share-to-save-public-interest-journalism-by-anya-schiffrin-2023-05

