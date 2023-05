Category: World Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 15:40 Hits: 2

Once upon a time, the greed of tobacco companies was channeled through libertarian outrage over the restriction of smokers’ freedom to choose cancer. Today, the outrage is serving the interests of bankers panicking at the prospect of central bank digital currencies.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/central-bank-digital-currency-would-upend-financial-industry-by-yanis-varoufakis-2023-05