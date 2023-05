Category: World Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 07:48 Hits: 1

Tajikistan has extradited Madina Bandarenko, the Ossetian wife of a notorious recruiter for the Islamic State extremist group in Tajikistan, to Russia along with her four children.

