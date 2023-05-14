'I think what he’s thinking': Texas GOP Rep. fails miserably at backing Trump’s refusal to support Ukraine

Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 May 2023 23:45 Hits: 1

United States Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) on Sunday attempted to interpret former President Donald Trump's recent comments around the Russia-Ukraine war.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked the former president during Wednesday's town hall about whether or not he wants Ukraine to win the war.

"I don't think in terms of winning and losing, I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people," Trump replied.

Collins repeated the question.

"I want everybody to stop dying," he said.

McCaul spoke with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jon Karl during Sunday's segment of This Week about Trump's response.

"You've been a staunch ally of Ukraine and fending off the Russian aggression, I want to play something that Donald Trump had to say at his town hall meeting this week," Karl said.

After the news chief rolled the video, he asked McCaul, "What do you say to that? I mean, he's your Republican frontrunner right now, and he can't say whether or not he wants Ukraine to win against Russian aggression."

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared a brief clip of the pair's conversation via Twitter, writing, Asked about Trump refusing to say he wants Ukraine to defeat Russia, Rep. Michael McCaul makes this absurd claim on ABC: "I think what he's thinking is that this counteroffensive will be so successful that we can have a ceasefire." (That is not at all what Trump is thinking lol)

The GOP congressman added he believes the former president "always thinks in terms of winning and losing," noting the ceasefire will lead "to a negotiating phase."

Last month, during an interview with ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Trump publicly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin — as he has done before — suggesting "he is rooting for Russia in its genocidal war against Ukraine and insinuated that President Joe Biden's materiel support for Ukraine is inconveniencing Putin."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/texas-rep-fails-backing-trump/