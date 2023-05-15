Rick Perry is thinking about running for president

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 00:25 Hits: 1

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry (R-TX) told CNN's Jim Acosta that he was pondering whether to run for president again.

Acosta asked Perry if he was endorsing Trump in 2024 and Perry hedged, but not because he was thinking about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

"You know, I'm still trying to sort that out for myself. So, you know, he may get to hear me call him names again. Who knows?" joked Perry. "It's still early in the process, so I haven't written off that — you know, if you'll recall, I didn't announce for president in 2011 until August. So, we got a lot of time left."

"Does that mean that you're thinking about jumping in?" Acosta asked.

He explained that it was something he was working on.

The conversation came after Perry was talking about the necessity to use some of the psychotropic drugs like magic mushrooms, MDMA, and other drugs that are being tested with other therapy to help PTSD and traumatic brain injuries in veterans.

Since leaving the Texas governor's office, Perry competed on Dancing with the Stars and became the head of a U.S. agency he'd previously claimed shouldn't exist: the Department of Energy.

See the segment below or at the link here.





Rick Perry says he's thinking about running for president youtu.be





Read more https://www.alternet.org/rick-perry-thinking-running-president/