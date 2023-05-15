The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Israeli Cities on Strike Over Controversial Property Tax Law

Category: World Hits: 1

Israeli Cities on Strike Over Controversial Property Tax Law

On Sunday, The Federation of Local Authorities in Israel declared their intention to initiate a general strike on Monday regarding a controversial property tax law advanced by the government.

Related:

Gaza Returns to Normal After Israeli Military Onslaught

The proposed law mandates wealthy local authorities to redistribute the earnings derived from commercial real estate business to financially disadvantaged urban areas as an incentive for increased residential development.

Furthermore, local authorities will have to allocate up to 28 percent of their yearly earnings from property taxes to a designated found.

The federation encompassing all municipalities and local councils in Israel avowed that the proposed legislation will have a deleterious impact on the residents as well as numerous sectors such as education, welfare and culture.

"It is not our duty to take care of budgetary sources for solving national crises," said the Federation’s statement.

After the announcement of a strike, Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, held a press conference during which he said that the proposed legislation is specifically targeted to address the country's prevailing housing crisis.

According to the Federation, the strike will start on Monday morning and will include schools and kindergartens shutdown, as well as ceasing the provision of any services offered by the municipality such as waste management, sewage treatment, security measures, welfare services, inspection capabilities, and cultural amenities.

Some municipalities have decided not to participate in the strike, Jerusalem Municipality being one of them.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Israeli-Cities-on-Strike-Over-Controversial-Property-Tax-Law-20230515-0003.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version