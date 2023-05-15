The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

???? Live: Zelensky to continue Europe tour with Sunak meeting in UK

Category: World Hits: 1

🔴 Live: Zelensky to continue Europe tour with Sunak meeting in UK President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to travel to Britain for a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, following visits by the Ukrainian President in recent days to meet leaders in Italy, Germany and France. Zelensky visited Paris on Sunday for three-hour meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron resulting in a pledge from France for additional military aid for Ukraine, including light tanks, armored vehicles and training for soldiers. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230515-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-zelensky-to-continue-europe-tour-with-sunak-meeting-in-uk

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version