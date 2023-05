Category: World Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 09:36 Hits: 5

Thailand's progressive Move Forward Party claimed victory in the country's election Monday after a stunning result that decimated military-backed parties, which have ruled the kingdom for nearly a decade.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230515-thai-opposition-parties-ready-to-form-government-after-landslide-election-result